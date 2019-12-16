SUN VALLEY — A third generation sugar beet farmer from Raft River has been elected as chairman of the board for the Snake River Sugar Company, the cooperative that operates Amalgamated Sugar.
Mike Garner was elected Dec. 4 at the company's annual meeting in Sun Valley.
Snake River Sugar Company is a cooperative of about 750 sugar beet growers who own and operate the Amalgamated Sugar Company LLC, which produces sugar, animal feed products and betaine from the sugar beets grown on approximately 180,000 acres in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Its subsidiary, Amalgamated Research, provides process technology to sugar beet and other manufacturing companies around the world.
Garner has farmed in the Raft River area since 1970, turning his family farm into a successful general partnership. He has been a member of Snake River Sugar Company since its inception in 1997, was elected to the Snake River Sugar Company Board of Directors in 2008 and has served as chairman of the Governance Committee for the last 10 years.
Garner will be stepping into the role formerly held by Duane Grant of Rupert. Grant was elected to the Snake River Sugar Company Board of Directors in 2004 and served as chairman since January 2009.
“I have a lot of respect for Duane and his leadership,” Garner said. “I appreciate the work he has done to move our Cooperative forward and will build on that foundation of continuous improvement. We have an exciting future ahead and I am honored to have the chance to lead the Cooperative.”
Grant is the chairman of Mart Group and the president and CEO of Grant 4-D Farms, a sugar beet, potato, onion, grain and hay farm headquartered in Rupert. Grant is a recognized expert in agricultural biotechnology and was a critical player in the sugar beet industry’s adoption and advancement of biotechnology.
“Our cooperative is 23 years old, building on the foundation of a 100-year history of sugar production in Idaho,” Grant said. “Periodic transition in leadership is a healthy and required part of being a company with a 100-year future. I am grateful for the talent and dedication that Mike brings to the role of Chairman and look to the future of the Cooperative with confident optimism.”
