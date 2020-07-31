New beef processor could be big boon for Magic Valley ranchers

When Agri Beef markets the Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch brands, it emphasizes that they come from Idaho and the Northwest. Some consumers are increasingly drawn to products that can be traced back to a specific region.

Magic Valley ranchers who can sell their beef to niche markets could see bigger profits.

“That’s huge for these ranchers,” Idaho Rep. Laurie Lickley said. “They don’t have to develop their own brands and labels.”

Pickett noted that most Magic Valley ranchers have never had an opportunity to market their beef like this. He said that bringing recognizable, desired brands to the area will help ranchers keep their operations going for future generations.

“I can’t imagine a better scenario,” he said. “It’s the next step in diversifying our ag economy and giving us a chance to be more stable going forward.”

An unusual model

Not only will some Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch beef come from the Magic Valley and be processed in a Jerome facility, some Magic Valley ranchers will partially own that facility.