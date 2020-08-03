Nampa Lactalis cheese factory to add jobs with latest expansion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAMPA — Lactalis American Group is spending $1.7 million on an expansion that will bring 75 new jobs to the company’s cheese factory in Nampa.

“We continue to see an increased demand for the simple, tasty, Italian-style cheeses we produce locally in Nampa, and therefore are scaling to produce a new volume of fresh mozzarella for customers, including a nationally based restaurant chain and a large grocery retailer,” Sarah McDonough, the company’s community and industry relations manager, said in an email. The company declined to name the restaurant and grocery retailer.

The American division of the family-owned French company has operated the factory at the corner of Star Road and East Franklin Road since 1999. It employs about 700 workers.

The factory opened in 1973 as Swiss Village Cheese Co. Simplot Dairy Products acquired the company in 1994. A retail store and cafe closed after Lactalis bought the operation, which then employed about 300 workers.

The company added a whey dryer plant in 2011 and a mozzarella plant that produces cheese under the Galbani brand in 2013.