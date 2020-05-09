More than 20 workers at a Kuna meat plant have tested positive for coronavirus since March

In a written statement provided to the Statesman, Steve Cherry, the plant manager and team leader at the Kuna plant, said plant employees working in close proximity may have been exposed to the virus. All plant employees who have contracted the virus will remain at home until health officials and doctors confirm they are recovered, Cherry said. Employees will be compensated for time away from work.

However, per a Food and Drug Administration briefing, “there is no evidence of food or food packaging being involved in the transmission of the disease. This is not a foodborne illness and it is not known to be transmitted via food,” the statement noted.

“Our plant operations will continue as normal. We are especially focused upon enhanced cleaning and sanitation programs in all areas of the plant,” Cherry wrote in the statement. “We are striving to assure that all of our team members have every possible safeguard in place to protect their health so we can continue to provide safe and quality real Beef products to our customers and supply chain to continue feeding America!”

Cherry said all plant employees have been provided masks, face shields and outside seating options to allow for social distancing during break times. The plant is also conducting temperature and health screenings of all employees reporting for work.

Thousands of workers in meatpacking plants and food processing companies across the country have contracted coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. A CDC report identified more than 30 worker deaths associated with those plants, but noted that several states did not supply data. Last week, President Donald Trump ordered the country’s meatpacking plants to remain open to protect the country’s food supply.