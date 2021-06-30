More land is moving to stage one fire restrictions

BOISE — Parts of south-central Idaho will move to stage one fire restrictions on July 2. The Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Department of Lands said the restrictions will help decrease the chance of preventable fires.

This order applies to certain federal, state, endowment and private forest lands in Blaine, Camas and Custer counties. More specifically, zone one, also called Sawtooth North. This includes lands north of U.S. Highway 20 to the top of the Sawtooth National Forest boundary and from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center, according to a press release.

The Sawtooth National Forest announced Tuesday it is also moving to stage one fire restrictions on July 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+3 All Sawtooth National Forest now in stage one fire restrictions The Sawtooth National Forest is entering stage one fire restrictions in all districts due to current fire conditions.

These restrictions prevent igniting, burning, maintaining, attending or using a fire. Exceptions are made for fires within in permanent metal or concrete fire rings or on private lands within an owner-provided structure.

Additional exceptions include fires fueled by liquid petroleum and all land within a city boundary.

Smoking is prohibited unless done in an enclosed vehicle, building or in an area at least three feet in diameter that does not contain any flammable materials.