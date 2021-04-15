Montana conservationist to be tapped to head U.S. Bureau of Land Management

Gabriel also called on Montana’s other U.S. senator, Republican Steve Daines, to support the confirmation. BLM is part of the Department of the Interior.

A spokeswoman for Daines, who sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that would consider Stone-Manning’s confirmation, did not return a message seeking comment.

Representatives for the NWF declined to comment Wednesday.

BLM manages 250 million acres of public lands

The BLM could be a key venue to advance conservation and climate policy, a priority Biden has said for years would be a central part of his presidency.

The bureau manages nearly 250 million acres of public lands, almost all of in the West. It oversees 12 million acres in Idaho.

It is also responsible for approving oil and gas leases on federal lands. Biden paused new leases shortly after taking office, while ordering a review of federal leasing policy. Emissions from oil and gas development on federal lands accounts for nearly one-quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the country, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

If confirmed, Stone-Manning would face unusual challenges for a new BLM leader.