Metals market sees massive sell-off

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Metals markets saw a massive sell-off as traders raced to grab profits accumulated during the pandemic as the U.S. dollar declined and financial uncertainties drove a flight to quality and safety of precious metals. Gold, silver, platinum, and copper took a hit with silver falling over $5.40 per ounce at Thursday’s low compared to last week’s close. Gold had its worst tumble since March.

Silver’s earlier huge upward swing to $30.00 accompanied fears that stimulus like the Payroll Protection Program, extreme low interested furthered by the Fed, and fears of geopolitical risk associated with China trade and the elections could all cause inflation or a flight into metals from paper currencies. Speculators will now watch for clues to the next wave of buying or selling.

Beans decline on harvest pressure

Not all areas of the Grain Belt received the drink in time they needed to finish growing but harvest, at least in most of the Corn and Bean Belt, continued without any major threats. The price rally in the soybean complex stimulated mostly by Chinese buying, finally subsided as beans for November delivery dropped 50 cents from last Friday’s high primarily due to good harvest weather.