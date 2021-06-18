 Skip to main content
Man killed in Filer industrial accident
Man killed in Filer industrial accident

FILER — A man died Friday when a 2,000 pound bag of seed fell on him at a warehouse.

The accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. at 529 North St. in Filer, Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said in a statement.

Jordan Jeremiahsin Akau, 45, died of his injuries at the scene.

Family and next of kin have been notified.

