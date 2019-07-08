RUPERT — Mart Produce and ProSource Inc. will combine sales teams to consolidate all fresh-packed potato and onion sales and marketing responsibilities moving forward.
The finalization of this joint venture by Aug. 1 will effectively couple one of the oldest and largest Idaho potato grower/shippers with one of the most extensive year-round grower-based fresh onion programs in the industry.
The Mart Group LLC of Rupert is a potato supplier for the fresh and processed segments of the industry. Operating as Mart Produce, the company employs more than 100 people and has been serving the food service and retail industries for more than 35 years.
“We are very excited to join forces with ProSource and leverage the strengths of each of our organizations in offering a more complete solution to our customers,” Jason Allen, CEO of the Mart Group, said in a statement. “With over 65 years of combined industry experience, we will be able to combine the strength and reputation that ProSource brings from the onion industry and Mart Produce brings from the potato industry to offer our customers year-round supply of each of these commodities. We are determined to be the first-choice supplier of potatoes and onions to the fresh produce industry, and we are excited to be able to expand our product offering to each of our customers through this joint venture.”
ProSource Inc. is a grower-owned and -operated sales and marketing company based in Hailey. In 2010, the group was founded to more effectively and directly market the crops and to provide a consistent supply chain and customer service experience. ProSource Inc. services a wide range of food service, retail, wholesale and broad-line customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.
“Having conducted business with Mart Produce for many years and knowing the synergies between our ownership groups, the opportunity to partner with it in this venture could not have been more timely,” Corey Griswold, COO of ProSource, said in a statement. “This joint venture, comprised of onion and potato growers within our marketing company, ensures a true supply platform of grower-based production in both categories into a single, easy-to-use solution for our current and future customers.”
