JEROME — A major dairy and food processing supplier is moving from Twin Fall to Jerome.
Nelson-Jameson, a Wisconsin-based company, purchased 19 acres on the south end of Jerome. The location will soon be home to a 29,000 square-foot distribution warehouse, with rail access.
“The City of Jerome’s core businesses are born out of the dairy and milk processing industries,” Jerome Mayor Dave Davis said in a statement.
“We are excited to have Nelson-Jameson in Jerome to deepen these relationships.”
The supply company leases space in Twin Falls, but will move to the Jerome location after construction of the new facility wraps up. Nelson-Jameson said the move should happen sometime in 2021.
Jerome 20/20 Executive Director Larry Hall said Jerome has an excellent business-friendly environment. It helps that the city has available land at relatively affordable prices, he noted.
“It’s an easy place to do business,” he said. “We’re able to get things done.”
Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams said adding Nelson-Jameson to Jerome is a win for the community, and contributes to the city’s tax base.
“We appreciate the investment,” Williams said.
Hall said that Nelson-Jameson will probably have about 10-15 employees, and the new facility will likely cost about $6 million.
This year has been a big year for economic development in Jerome, with major dairy processors investing millions of dollars. Hall pointed out that Magic Valley Quality Milk, Idaho Milk Products, Commercial Creamery and Agropur have all expanded this year.
Still, Hall expects more development to come.
“2020 is probably going to be surpassing (2019),” he said.
