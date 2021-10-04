Maintaining boar, sow lines helps producer improve herd

He also continues names in his sow lines, giving all sows in the line the common name followed by their individual identification number. Some of his sow lines are named Linda and Peaches. Williams says sows provide good indicators of future performance.

“Our theory is that boars will breed on like their mother,” he says. “You’ll have generations of strong sows. You tend to know what you’re going to get with their offspring.”

Long-term, Williams likes to match traits from different sow lines and help capitalize on the best aspects of each.

“We tend to use like genetics,” he says, “then match them to the opposite phenotype. That’s why we think sow line is important. We try to match strengths and weaknesses within those lines. That’s how we end up making progress.”

Record keeping and information are important for managing breeding plans, although Williams says it is also good to keep an eye on pigs and study them visually.

“I try to keep in mind what I was seeing in all of these sows,” he says. “If you’re honest with where you’re at in the gene pool, you can make progress. Your mind can play tricks on yourself sometimes. We try to be pretty discriminating and let the hog tell us what’s there.”