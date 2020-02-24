Magic Valley growers offer organic, local products to chefs and markets

“We went red everything,” said Huettig, who sells at Atkinsons’ Market in Ketchum and Countryside Market in Twin Falls. “The red Angus are smaller stature so they’re conducive to finishing on grass.”

Andrea Baird was a bit of a novelty among the food producers — she is a flower farmer.

“I have seven kids and, when they grew, I decided to sell flowers,” Baird said.

Baird grows her flowers on her five-acre Painted Bloom Farm near Twin Falls. Her art studio sits in the middle. She researches what grows well and what florists want. Then she grows an array of species, including Earl Grey Larkspur, Magic Cherry Blossom Delphinium, Coral Fountain Amaranthus and Hot Biscuits Amaranthus. She added tulips this year and is cultivating a robust crop of lilies for Mother’s Day.

She just installed high tunnels that will allow her to cultivate flowers through cold months.

“There are lots of beautiful cut flowers, such as dahlias, that can’t be shipped. So, I grow them and cut them. Then I deliver them myself the next day,” she said. “I have some dahlias that are so vividly colored that people think we put dye in.”