Magic Valley growers offer organic, local products to chefs and markets

TWIN FALLS — Spencer Mallett grew up on a dairy farm in the Magic Valley and didn’t plan on getting into the hen business.
But he saw the need for “really good happy organic hens and eggs” last year. And so now he’s the “chicken tender and egg collector” for Harmony Hens.
Mallett has filmed happy little videos of free-roaming chickens chasing after bugs on a 26,000-square-foot plot three miles north of Nat Soo Pah. At night, they roost inside mobile trailers that look like modern covered wagons running off a solar panel.
He was quick to show pictures and video to prospective buyers at a recent farmer-buyer meet and greet in Ketchum organized by the Local Food Alliance in association with the Sun Valley Institute.
“The hens started laying in September and we started selling,” he said. “Every dozen eggs someone buys is a tangible vote towards health.”
The networking event was designed to connect chefs, buyers and food service managers with local growers and producers. And the bulk of those producers were from the Magic Valley, all looking forward to the growing season, which is just a month away.
Doug Heuttig told prospective shoppers of his Red Star Ranch, which sits along the Snake River near Hazelton.
It started as a farm, then added livestock in 2012. Today, Heuttig raises Red Devon cattle, Red Wattle pigs and Red Ranger chickens, all of which feed on cover crops during summer and grass and alfalfa during winter. The animals enjoy a stress-free environment, which minimizes the need for things like antibiotics or growth hormones to maintain healthy livestock, Huettig said.
“We went red everything,” said Huettig, who sells at Atkinsons’ Market in Ketchum and Countryside Market in Twin Falls. “The red Angus are smaller stature so they’re conducive to finishing on grass.”
Andrea Baird was a bit of a novelty among the food producers — she is a flower farmer.
“I have seven kids and, when they grew, I decided to sell flowers,” Baird said.
Baird grows her flowers on her five-acre Painted Bloom Farm near Twin Falls. Her art studio sits in the middle. She researches what grows well and what florists want. Then she grows an array of species, including Earl Grey Larkspur, Magic Cherry Blossom Delphinium, Coral Fountain Amaranthus and Hot Biscuits Amaranthus. She added tulips this year and is cultivating a robust crop of lilies for Mother’s Day.
She just installed high tunnels that will allow her to cultivate flowers through cold months.
“There are lots of beautiful cut flowers, such as dahlias, that can’t be shipped. So, I grow them and cut them. Then I deliver them myself the next day,” she said. “I have some dahlias that are so vividly colored that people think we put dye in.”
Heidi and Kirk Tubbs of Tubbs Berry Farm in Twin Falls were hawking an array of garlic seeds. Among them: Chesnok Red is a rising star in gourmet garlic; German Red, a spicy garlic that does well where winters are cold; Korean Red, which is very hot and not for the timid garlic fan, and Inchelium Red, which is from the Colville Indian Reservation in Washington, is easy to grow and produces large bulbs that store well.
Tubbs said his farm will hold a free Bee Day 2020 on April 24 and 25. The farm will be open to beekeepers, “wanna bees” and the general public from noon to 6 p.m. April 24 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25. There will be educational workshops, beekeeping equipment for sale, a honeybee observation area and food and fun.
Bill Pereira, meanwhile, told how Castle Rock Ranch, which has property in the Silver Creek area south of Bellevue, is getting ready to field bison, which it plans to sell by next winter.
And Itty Bitty Farms owners London and Emily Knowles are on the verge of opening a greenhouse store that they’ve spent the past few months building on Main Street in Carey.
Customers will be able to buy lettuce, spinach, rainbow chard, kale, peppers, sunflower and sugar pea microgreens, tomatoes grown using organic practices, and the tasty rosemary garlic and everything bagel crackers that Emily makes. They hope to have the grand opening in late March.
“Landon was a landscaper, but he decided it was more fun to grow food than grass,” said Emily Knowles.
Amy Mattias, who co-organized the event, said it was great to see the new friendships being formed. “Some people were already buying from various producers and this gave them a chance to put a face to the name.”