Long-time water advocate Lynn Tominaga, IGWA stay unified in the face of multiple water calls

Anyone who knows farmers knows that every farmer is different. They each have their own unique background, each have their own life experience and opinion, and so the task of organizing a room of very independent people into a cohesive whole could be compared to “herding cats.”

“It’s not been an easy task,” says IGWA Board President Tim Deeg, a farmer and bank executive who is retiring as IGWA board president after 30 years of service. “Farmers are kind of like herding cats. Everyone has a little different idea of how to reach our end goal. And everyone takes their position very seriously.”

“We managed to keep everyone on the bus; we kept everyone on the life raft,” adds a grinning Tominaga. “That’s probably one of the most important things we’ve done – keeping people together to protect our interests, the interests of Southern Idaho business and agriculture and the whole economy in that area.”

Tominaga, Deeg and farmers like Dean Stevenson, who is the chairman of the Magic Valley Ground Water District, are all quite proud of avoiding the potential economic havoc that could have come from widespread water curtailments over the years by taking fast action. It was a collective effort with strong leadership from IGWA, the farmers and key people in the Idaho Legislature such as House Speaker Scott Bedke and Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot.