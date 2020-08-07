Locally-made pumpkin spice: Chobani unveils two new fall flavors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Chobani will be stepping up its pumpkin spice game this fall.

The Greek yogurt company will bring back two pumpkin-flavored foods that it has sold seasonally in the past: A Pumpkin Harvest Crisp Flip yogurt and a pumpkin spice Greek yogurt, each of which will retail as four-packs. All of Chobani’s Flip products are made in the Twin Falls factory, the world’s largest Greek yogurt processing facility.

The company also keeps expanding outside the yogurt aisle.

In addition to the two returning pumpkin yogurts, Chobani is debuting two new pumpkin spice coffee creamers. One will be made out of cream and one will be made out of organic oats — the popularity of oat-based products has skyrocketed in recent years. Chobani built an addition last year to its Twin Falls factory to allow for both oat and creamer processing and packaging.

Chobani began selling four flavors of coffee creamer this winter. Those new products, along with oat-based products, have been a big part of the company’s ongoing expansion beyond yogurt.

In addition to new creamers and oat drinks, Chobani has been branching out into categories that aren’t even loosely connected to dairy — this summer the company added a fermented, kombucha-like drink to its list of products.

