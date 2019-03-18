Try 3 months for $3

GOODING — Two area corn growers have been honored through the 2018 National Corn Yield Contest.

David Hults of Gooding placed second in the state in the E: No-Till/Strip-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 299.3 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P0919AM.

Kay Hults of Wendell placed third in the state in the E: No-Till/Strip-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 290.1 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC5438RIB.

Both growers were among 417 state winners nationwide. The 2018 contest participation included 7,258 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 18 growers — three from each of six classes — were named national winners, representing eight states. Their average yield was more than 349 bushels per acre — greater than the projected 2018 U.S. average of 176.6 bushels per acre.

The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from three states. At that time, the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid-60 bushels-per-acre range.

For a complete list of winners and for more information, go to ncga.com.

