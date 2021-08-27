Learning to farm better: Farmers see U of I research in person

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yoho is also interested in establishing at what point during the growing season are the plants no longer susceptible to the virus.

“If we can do that, then it will inform us what we can tell growers about when to use crops oils, is it necessary to use them throughout the entire season or can we limit that to just early season when these plants are most susceptible to virus transmission,” Yoho said.

U of I extension weed specialist Albert Adjesiwor had multiple test plots including testing alternative herbicides for dry beans.

Farmers have relied on the same herbicides for years and that causes weeds to grow a resistance, he said.

Roundup is a popular option, however there is a possibility it will become banned in the future. In 2015 the International Agency for Research on Cancer released a study that said Roundup contains a chemical compound that is “probably carcinogenic.”

Some of the research being done is top secret. Eric Wenninger, U of I entomology specialist, is working with the chemical company BASF to test an insecticide for wireworm.

“They have some secret chemicals that I can’t even tell you what they are because I don’t know what they are myself,” Wenninger said.