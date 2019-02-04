Try 1 month for 99¢
Get farm profits from healthy soil

Learn to improve farm and ranch profits at the Soil Health Workshop Wednesday.

 COURTESY OF MENOKEN FARMS

BURLEY — Working to improve farming and ranching profits can be directly influenced by improving soil health. The Mini-Cassia Soil and Water Conservation districts will host a Soil Health Workshop Wednesday that will teach landowners about incorporating cover crops and livestock into their rotations.

The free all-day workshop will include national speakers, as well as local farmers who will teach about regenerative agriculture, the economy of the soil, cover crops and seed mixes, optimum dairy feed, nematode resistance solutions and bio-fumigation and pest control. Whether you are trying to improve the soil or improve your profits, you will find beneficial information.

The event is free of charge, but seating is limited. RSVP to 208-572-3369 or email ewcswcd@gmailcom.

