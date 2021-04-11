 Skip to main content
Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Lamb Weston

ConAgra Food’s Lamb Weston potato-processing plant is seen on Feb. 11, 2015, in Twin Falls.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

EAGLE (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $66.1 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $895.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $821.9 million.

Lamb Weston shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 56% in the last 12 months.

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

