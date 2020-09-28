Lactalis offers hundreds of dollars for new hires at its Nampa cheese factory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAMPA — Lactalis American Group is hiring and they want to give new hires at the company’s Nampa cheese factory a $500 bonus.

As reported by the Statesman earlier this month, Lactalis is spending $1.7 million on an expansion that will bring 75 new jobs to the cheese factory .

The company has 45 different positions in Nampa posted on its jobs website. There’s everything from packaging mozzarella and string cheese to serving as a production planner or production manager to driving a forklift or working as a foreman.

For a full list of openings, text CHEESE to 72345.

Lactalis will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in the parking lot at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd. in Nampa.

Job seekers are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview. The company said in a press release that job offers could be made on the spot.

The $500 bonus applies to anyone who submits an application in September and is hired before the end of October. The bonus will be paid after 90 days of employment.

The Nampa plant, which employs more than 750 people, produces a variety of cheeses under the Galbani brand.