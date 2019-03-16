How far can mint oil stretch?

A 400-pound drum of mint oil will produce approximately:

400,000 tubes of toothpaste

5,000,000 sticks of gum

20,000,000 mint candies

Of mint oil produced:

55 percent goes into toothpaste

30 percent goes into gum

10 percent goes into candy

5 percent goes into other products

Broken down further, one pound of mint oil will produce approximately:

1,000 tubes of toothpaste

12,500 sticks of gum

50,000 mint candies

Broken down even further, one ounce of mint oil will produce approximately:

62.5 tubes of toothpaste

781.25 sticks of gum

3,125 mint candies

Broken down even further, one drop of mint oil will produce approximately:

2.5 tubes of toothpaste

31.25 sticks of gum

125 mint candies

Information provided by the Idaho Mint Commission