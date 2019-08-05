TWIN FALLS — Kevin Vivian stepped into the presidency of Agri-Service on July 22. The company is one of the largest AGCO dealerships in North America.
“Working in the agricultural industry and with our local growers has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career,” Vivian said in a statement. “I’m very excited to join the Agri-Service team. I look forward to working with everyone to continue growing the dealership while ensuring that Agri-Service remains a safe and rewarding place to work.”
Vivian brings to the job 15 years of sales and support experience for Challenger, Massey Ferguson, Ag Chem, Fendt and allied products. He has had a 25-year career with Quinn Company in the central valley of California where he most recently held the position of director of product support. Vivian was a member of its strategy team for the past 13 years, leading many projects.
“Kevin is a great fit for Agri-Service goals and values,” Owner Tom Terteling said in a statement. “Our primary focus is our customers, and Kevin’s well-rounded experience in finance, administration, sales, parts and senior management gives him the knowledge to give our customers the best experience possible.”
For more information, go to agri-service.com/.
