Junior groundwater users face curtailment

BOISE — Senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region could face a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall this year, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

Last year the prediction released in April called for a 40,500 acre-foot shortfall. That prediction was updated to 170,500 acre-foot in June.

More than 328 groundwater users could face curtailment, IDWR announced Friday.

Curtailment will begin on May 20 unless groundwater users have joined an approved mitigation plan. The curtailment would affect users with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979.

"By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole," said Mathew Weaver, deputy director of IDWR. "And we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition, IGWA (Idaho Ground Water Association), and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year."

Idaho water law states first in time, first in right. This means water users with later priority dates can be subject to curtailment.

The director of IDWR is required to issue an order at the beginning of the irrigation season and again in July, listing any shortfalls in water supply and how that will affect senior priority water rights.

Idaho had recording-breaking drought conditions in 2021. As of Friday, 82% of the state is under moderate drought or worse, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0