JEROME — Milk production and processing are huge players in Jerome County’s economy.
County leaders say it’s critical to keep dairy processors here and encourage them to expand in the future. Additional investment will be essential for the community’s future financial well-being, especially given the Magic Valley’s overall lack of dairy processing capacity.
That’s part of the reason why the Jerome County Commission granted Agropur, one of the world’s largest dairy companies, a tax exemption Monday on the roughly $15.4 million the company spent this year on its Jerome cheese plant expansion and new equipment. The company invested roughly $30 million on expansion and equipment between 2018 and 2019.
Jerome County Commission Chairman Charlie Howell said tax exemptions on new construction and equipment can be important tools for business retention.
“This is just to encourage businesses to stay in Jerome and continue expanding in Jerome,” Howell said.
Idaho state statute gives counties the ability to grant tax exemptions on new real and personal property — construction and equipment — up to 100% for five years.
In this instance, the Jerome County commission gave Agropur a 100% exemption on the $15.4 million expansion for the 2020 tax year, a 50% exemption for the 2021 tax year, a 25% exemption in 2022 and no exemptions thereafter.
Jerome County officials were unable to provide the Times-News with an estimate of what Agropur’s 2020 taxes on $15.4 million of real and personal property will be, but based on estimates Agropur provided the County Commission, it’s possible that the company will save somewhere in the range of $300,000 on its 2020 taxes.
Larry Hall is the executive director of Jerome 20/20, an economic development agency. He said these kinds of tax exemptions are essentially the only tool that counties have to aid businesses.
“It encourages Agropur to stay,” Hall said of the exemption. “They have plants all over the U.S. and Canada and so on, and they could very well take what they’re doing and go elsewhere with it.
“They’re choosing to stay in Jerome, and we’re rewarding them for that,” he said. “They’re bringing more jobs, more investment.”
When the County Commission first discussed the proposal for an exemption in an October meeting, they estimated Agropur had added 28 jobs as a result of the expansion.
County Commissioners said October that tax exemptions for major employers are a show of good faith, an olive branch between county government and private business.
“I think this is a good incentive to let them know we are serious about helping them,” Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch said in October. “They are making a significant investment in our community.”
Agropur did not respond to the Times-News request for comment in time for this story.
