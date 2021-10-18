Jamey Higham Named New Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO

Eagle — Produce industry veteran Jamey Higham will become the next president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, effective in early 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Born and raised in Idaho potato country, Higham says he is looking forward to building on the spud’s strong global reputation for high quality. “IPC has done a tremendous job of stewarding the brand, and I’m very humbled and excited for this opportunity,” says Higham, whose high school in Shelley, Idaho, was represented by a russet potato mascot. “I started in the potato industry in 1991, and it’s in my blood.”

Higham launched his career in quality control at Walker Produce in Idaho followed by several years in sales at Potandon Produce in Idaho Falls. He spent five years at Ford Motor Company in marketing and sales after earning a master’s degree in international business marketing at Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management. But the appeal of potatoes proved too strong to resist, Higham returned to Potandon Produce in 2003 for 13 years, ultimately serving as vice president of sales. In 2016, he was named president and CEO of Farm Fresh Direct, where he helped drive strong growth of the company’s conventional and organic potato lines.