Irrigation waters flow in Twin Falls County

MURTAUGH — Surface irrigation water is slowly making its way across Twin Falls County as farmers prepare ground for the growing season.

For the 117th time, Twin Falls Canal Co. officials opened the headgates at Murtaugh Lake on Tuesday morning. Water was expected to reach “The Forks” south of Hansen, where the Main Canal splits into the High Line and Low Line canals, by late Tuesday, Twin Falls watermaster Troy Jones told the Times-News.

“The water should reach the end of the line by Saturday,” Jones said.

The “end of the line” is some 40 miles due west of Murtaugh Lake, where the last water in the canal system drops into Deep Creek, then returns to the Snake River.

Since 1905, water has been diverted from the Snake River into the Shoestring Canal at Milner Dam. It then flows to Murtaugh Lake, which holds 6,000 acre-feet or about two days’ worth of irrigation water.

The lake has remained full for the past seven winters as part of the state’s managed aquifer recharge.