Irrigation companies worry about 'scary' drought conditions this year and the next

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley canal companies are hoping meteorologists' forecast of next week's heatwave is wrong. But none are willing to bet on it.
Twin Falls Canal Co. will reduce water delivery from 3/4 inch per share to 5/8 inch effective July 6, general manager Jay Barlogi said Thursday morning.
"The winter snowpack peaked two weeks early with 80% of normal moisture," Barlogi said. So far this water year, which began Oct. 1, the area has received only 65% of normal precipitation.
The National Weather Service has issued excessive-heat warnings for western Magic Valley, with dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 112 degrees possible Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening. A red-flag warning is in effect for eastern Magic Valley, with wind gusts that can quickly evaporate soil moisture.
Eighty percent of the state is experiencing drought conditions, Steve Stuebner, spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, told the Times-News.
Only a few farmers on the Salmon Tract in southern Twin Falls County still have irrigation water, shareholder Eric Parrot said. Those who still have water are using carryover from last year when they withheld water from their crops before the end of the growing season.
Parrot has seen water situations like this before.
"1992 was bad," Parrott said. "That was the year I came home from college. There had been no carryover from the previous year and we only got 18 days of water."
No carryover is expected at the end of this irrigation season, either. So far, 2021 is the third driest year the Salmon Tract has seen since 1895, Parrott said.
Meanwhile, across the Snake River, the North Side Canal Co. is delivering water without any reductions. Canal company manager Alan Hansten doesn't anticipate any changes unless summer weather gets really hot.
Neither does David Stephenson, manager of American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 and the Big Wood Canal Co.
The Milner-Gooding Canal system is delivering full shares, Stephensen said Thursday. But Magic Reservoir stopped releasing water into the Richfield Canal on June 10 after 27 days of irrigation.
"This isn't June weather," Stephensen said. "This is late July weather."
"As of now — today — I don't anticipate any restrictions," he said. "But without an above-normal snowpack this winter, next year will be very scary on the American Falls system."