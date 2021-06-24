Irrigation companies worry about 'scary' drought conditions this year and the next

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"1992 was bad," Parrott said. "That was the year I came home from college. There had been no carryover from the previous year and we only got 18 days of water."

No carryover is expected at the end of this irrigation season, either. So far, 2021 is the third driest year the Salmon Tract has seen since 1895, Parrott said.

Meanwhile, across the Snake River, the North Side Canal Co. is delivering water without any reductions. Canal company manager Alan Hansten doesn't anticipate any changes unless summer weather gets really hot.

Neither does David Stephenson, manager of American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 and the Big Wood Canal Co.

The Milner-Gooding Canal system is delivering full shares, Stephensen said Thursday. But Magic Reservoir stopped releasing water into the Richfield Canal on June 10 after 27 days of irrigation.

"This isn't June weather," Stephensen said. "This is late July weather."

"As of now — today — I don't anticipate any restrictions," he said. "But without an above-normal snowpack this winter, next year will be very scary on the American Falls system."

