Investing in innovation: New facility could grow Magic Valley's ag renown

An overdue idea?

Jeff McCurdy was excited about the food innovation center and business incubator idea when he took the Region IV president and CEO job about a year ago. But he was a bit surprised to find out a bunch of people seemed to have come up with the same idea already on their own. He realized it might be possible to get the project started relatively quickly, rather than five or six years down the road. So he put together a team to see if an innovation center and business incubator would be possible.

Is the Magic Valley market big enough to support it? Would there be enough interest? The feasibility study — paid for by a $25,000 Chobani grant, a $20,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and other local support — should answer those questions. The study is expected to have some answers in February and it should wrap up by June.

Right now it’s unclear exactly what the facility would look like. KRNLS, the Pittsburgh-based firm conducting the study, will have to figure out what kind of equipment the center would need and how big it would have to be.