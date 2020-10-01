Indispensable: Foreign workers critical for many Magic Valley farms

The association began in the mid-1980s after an Immigration and Naturalization Services roundup of undocumented workers mainly around Paul left farmers without a workforce at harvest.

Today, seasonal Magic Valley agricultural operations rely heavily on the H-2A program. There were 1,249 H-2A workers here last year, with Minidoka County having the most of any county. Throughout Idaho there were 4,468 H-2A workers in 2019.

Some of the eight H-2A workers on Eckert’s farm have been coming up to Buhl from Mexico every spring for more than 20 years. The H-2A program is important for Mexicans as well as Magic Valley farmers.

“The work we do here allows us to provide for our families,” Roman Zabala said in Spanish. “What I can earn in one day here I have to work seven days for in (Mexico).”

Pandemic problems

In March, the U.S. Department of State suspended H-2A processing. COVID-19 shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, too. Those two obstacles prevented workers from getting into the country.

The agriculture industry fought for special exemptions, and the State Department made exceptions fairly quickly. The majority of H-2A workers, about 75%, were able to get special exemptions from in-person interview requirements.