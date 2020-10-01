Indispensable: Foreign workers critical for many Magic Valley farms

BUHL — A farm sits on a plateau above the Snake River. Five thousand green acres next to brown desert.
Drive along the gravel roads cutting between the fields in early morning or late afternoon and you won’t have a hard time finding someone moving hand lines, working ground or prepping a beet whipper before harvest.
And none of the people out in the fields, keeping the farm going, were born in the Magic Valley. Farmer Armand Eckert, who runs the Magic Irrigators farm with his brothers and nephews, says if he weren’t able to find foreign workers his farm would have to make dramatic changes to survive.
They find those workers through the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program, which allows U.S. producers to bring in foreign employees for seasonal farm jobs.
“(The H-2A program) is critical here,” said Ron Elkin, Eckert’s nephew. “This whole valley is irrigated. Nothing grows here without irrigation. And that water’s got to be changed and moved around.”
In a lot of ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it clearer than ever just how important the H-2A program is to the Magic Valley economy.
“We would have to dry up quite a few acres (without it),” Eckert said.
A dire need
Back in the 1970s, Eckert was a student at the College of Southern Idaho. He remembers posting a job for the family farm on one of CSI’s bulletin boards. A few people wrote jokes on the paper, but even back in 1973 no local people applied.
Before the early 1970s, local Idahoans were willing to do hard, physical farm work, Eckert said. But in the last 50 years, he can only remember a few white people outside his family working on the farm in Buhl.
His farm has been using H-2A workers since 1986, when the federal government started the program.
Stephanie Mickelson, the chief financial officer of Quality Pak Farms in Hamer, said without the 125 H-2A workers helping with last fall’s harvest she wouldn’t have been able to get her spuds in.
“Had we not used H-2A last year, we probably would have left over half our crop sitting in the ground when the frost came through in early October,” Mickelson said. “For us, as big a pain as the H-2A program is, it was the difference between us having a livelihood this year and not.”
Farmers said the reality is there aren’t U.S. citizens willing to do agricultural work.
“We would hire Americans any day,” Mickelson said, adding that it’d be much, much cheaper. “But we don’t have Americans lining up to do our jobs.”
Producers are required by law to hire U.S. applicants for open positions, but even though the work pays fairly well (more than $13 an hour), offers free housing and transportation, local people don’t want to do it — not even when they’ve lost their jobs in the middle of a pandemic.
“I know this is going to offend some people, but you do not have white people that want to do this kind of work,” Mickelson said. “It’s too hard. It just is. It’s just a reality of what we do.”
Jesus Alfredo Roman Zabala said that in his 18 years working as an H-2A laborer on Eckert’s family farm he’s seen a grand total of three or four white people working in the fields who weren’t part of Eckert’s family.
Joel Anderson, the executive director of the Snake River Farmers Association, said that there have been fewer people applying for farm jobs during the pandemic, even as unemployment skyrocketed.
“Idaho-wide, since March … one individual has been hired as a result of the thousands of positions that have been available,” Anderson said. “It just shows the critical need for the H-2A program.”
Magic Valley ties
The Magic Valley has an especially close connection to the H-2A program. The Snake River Farmers Association is based in tiny Heyburn; it’s the second largest H-2A filer in the country. It helps members in 15 states navigate the program.
The association began in the mid-1980s after an Immigration and Naturalization Services roundup of undocumented workers mainly around Paul left farmers without a workforce at harvest.
Today, seasonal Magic Valley agricultural operations rely heavily on the H-2A program. There were 1,249 H-2A workers here last year, with Minidoka County having the most of any county. Throughout Idaho there were 4,468 H-2A workers in 2019.
Some of the eight H-2A workers on Eckert’s farm have been coming up to Buhl from Mexico every spring for more than 20 years. The H-2A program is important for Mexicans as well as Magic Valley farmers.
“The work we do here allows us to provide for our families,” Roman Zabala said in Spanish. “What I can earn in one day here I have to work seven days for in (Mexico).”
Pandemic problems
In March, the U.S. Department of State suspended H-2A processing. COVID-19 shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, too. Those two obstacles prevented workers from getting into the country.
The agriculture industry fought for special exemptions, and the State Department made exceptions fairly quickly. The majority of H-2A workers, about 75%, were able to get special exemptions from in-person interview requirements.
COVID-19’s timing could hardly have been worse for Magic Valley farmers. March and April are in the heart of the planting season, when farmers need to irrigate their fields most urgently. About 75% to 80% of H-2A workers arrive between March 1 and April 20, Anderson said, and many stay through the harvest in the fall before returning home.
“They (farmers) got some pretty extraordinary permissions from D.C.,” Anderson said. “That’s been the saving grace for this season.”
Still, even with special exemptions, Anderson said there are about 10% or 12% fewer H-2A workers in the Magic Valley this year. To some extent, workers simply weren’t able to make it up to Idaho, but there were also other factors contributing to the decrease.
For one, even though a lot of workers are able to enter the country now, the disruption at the beginning of the season forced some producers to modify their operations. Anderson said some members of the Snake River Farmers Alliance reduced their acres so they could keep their operations functional with fewer workers.
“Some (of our members) have left acres fallow,” Anderson said. “Some of them have lost contracts so they don’t need the workers. … We had one farmer rip out a bunch of wheat and plant beans at the request of the contractor.”
The pandemic also has the potential to wreak havoc on individual farms. Mickelson said her works were tested for COVID-19 both before they come up to Idaho and when they arrived. But if there’s an outbreak, she said, it could be devastating to her operation.
Changes needed?
The H-2A program is both out of date and overly politicized, Anderson said.
The H-2 category of the U.S. visa system hasn’t been significantly updated since 1952, he explained. Back then, the U.S. had more unskilled workers and a shortage of skilled laborers. Today there’s more of a need for unskilled workers.
Ideally, Anderson said, the country’s temporary visa program would have more options for employers to bring in foreign help. For instance, Magic Valley dairies can’t use H-2A workers (with a few rare, off-dairy exceptions) because their operations are year-round. With the exception of sheepherding, the H-2A program only helps producers with seasonal operations.
Conservative politicians in Idaho and other agricultural states often receive criticism when they voice their support for the H-2A program. For example, back in May, Fox News host Tucker Carlson attacked Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo for signing a letter addressed to President Donald Trump supporting the H-2A and H-2B programs. The foreign labor issue shouldn’t be so partisan, Anderson said.
“Immigration is a very convenient rallying cry to each party’s base,” Anderson said. “I think there’s a disincentive right now unfortunately because of the acrimony on Capitol Hill to actually solve the immigration problem even though it’s been close on several occasions in the last decade.”
