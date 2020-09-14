Idaho's No. 1 in West in per capita farm income

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Idaho is small when it comes to population but very big when it comes to agriculture.

Idaho ranked No. 1 among the 11 Western states in 2019 in farm income on a per capita basis.

USDA data released Sept. 2 shows that Idaho farmers and ranchers produced $4,562 per person in 2019 in farm cash receipts, which is the revenue that farmers and ranchers receive for selling their commodity.

No other Western state was even close when it came to farm cash receipts per capita — total farm income divided by the state’s population.

“That is a remarkable statistic,” said University of Idaho Agricultural Economist Garth Taylor. “Relative to our population, agriculture has a big presence in the state.”

Data released by USDA’s Economic Research Service Sept. 2 provided the first state-level farm income estimates for 2019. The data shows that when it comes to per capita farm cash receipts, Idaho is the big dog in the West.

Idaho producers brought in $8.1 billion in farm cash receipts last year, which ranked the state third in that category in the West. Divide that number by the state’s total population of 1.78 million people and it comes out to $4,562 per person.