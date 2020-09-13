IDAHO'S FAMOUS POTATOES: By the numbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forget pizza.

The potato is America’s favorite food, next to dairy products.

Idaho is the undisputed leader in the U.S. potato industry and that makes our famous potatoes the top crop in the state.

But it hasn’t always been that way.

Science and modern technology have transformed potato production from the labor-intensive endeavor it used to be when the crop was hand-picked and sacked in the field. Today, ag pilots fertilize the crop from the air and remote sensors can detect when the plants need irrigation.

Inca Indians of Peru grew potatoes for thousands of years before the Spanish Conquistadors returned to Europe in the 16th century with two of the South American plants. Europeans were first suspicious of the plant because, being a member of the nightshade family, the green vegetation of the plant is toxic.