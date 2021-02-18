Idaho spud industry did well last year despite pandemic

People still had to eat, even if they couldn’t do it in restaurants. Consumers flocked to grocery stores, and when they did, they bought potatoes. Lots of potatoes.

“Potatoes seemed to be the first thing that came to mind, because they store well, they’re versatile — you can make just about anything out of them — and so consequently the supermarket shelves emptied out in a hurry,” Hardy said.

At one point grocery stores ran out of potatoes. On the surface, that seemed strange. There wasn’t a shortage of spuds, and many growers had extra potatoes because of the lack of food service demand.

You’d think it’d be simple to reroute potatoes intended for restaurants toward grocery stores. But it isn’t. Restaurants and processors buy bigger spuds, which make for longer french fries. Grocery stores aren’t used to those massive taters. And people usually want to buy a small bag at the grocery store. So packing sheds had to either package their spuds differently or find grocery stores willing to take on different sizes and quantities of spuds.

“We were having a hard time converting,” said Oakley farmer Ryan Cranney, who sells to both processors and the fresh market. “You usually don’t buy 50 pounds at a time at the grocery store.”