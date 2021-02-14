Idaho ranching family takes stand against gold exploration along Montana border

Hillman runs his cows in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest among deer, elk, moose and bear, through meadows and along streams that feed Idaho’s largest aquifer, a source of drinking water for 300,000 people and irrigation for Idaho’s famed farmland.

Hillman and his family are on the side of conservation groups who believe the new environmental assessment is inadequate. Now the Clark County community is working to figure out what to do next.

Analysis

The Forest Service is required by The Mining Law of 1872 to handle permitting for those who stake mining claims on public national forest lands.

“Whether you like that law or not, it makes it so that the Forest Service can’t just say no to a proposal,” said Diane Wheeler, Caribou-Targhee National Forest geologist. “It’s our job to make sure that it’s done in an environmentally safe manner. And we’ll keep denying them until we feel like it’s gotten to that point. But we can’t just put our foot down and say no. We only have so much leeway with the law.”

It’s an outdated arrangement in more ways than one.