CHICAGO — During the DTN 2019 Ag Summit in Chicago, the 10th class of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers was announced last month during a lunchtime awards program.
A Bruneau man was among those honored.
The program, entering its 11th year, recognizes those in agriculture for their innovation, imagination and civic outreach.
“We look for farmers and ranchers who are meeting the promise and challenges of 21st century agriculture,” said Gregg Hillyer, editor-in-chief of Progressive Farmer, at the 13th annual Summit. “As much as any class before them, we believe this class will take agriculture to the new levels of professionalism required of them as they work to feed a hungry and growing world.”
Here’s a quick look at each member of the class of 2020 America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers.
RUSSELL SCHIERMEIER
Russell Schiermeier, 37, of Schiermeier Farms, in Bruneau, Idaho. Russell’s operation includes 3,400 acres of corn, wheat, alfalfa and timothy hay.
Trained as a mechanical engineer, Russell is a first-generation farmer who in 10 years took a woefully unproductive farm and converted it into a highly production business with 36 radio-controlled pivots powered in part by eight, 100-kilowatt solar sites.
“We have no official lineage to farming, which is both good and bad,” he said. “It has made everything we do a “sweat equity” endeavor. But we have created an efficient operation that pushes the envelope of innovation. Being able to produce more with lower inputs has been the goal. The proof has been seen in the successes we’ve had.”
Russell serves on the hay and forage board for the Idaho Farm Bureau and is honorary commander for the 726th Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Russell is married to Karli. They have three young girls, Kaye, Sawyer and Elli.
ZOEY (BROOKS) NELSON
Zoey (Brooks) Nelson, 27, of Brooks Farms, in Waupaca, Wisconsin manages a dairy herd expanding to 700 cows. The sixth-generation farmer is Brooks Farms chief operating officer. With a degree in Animal Sciences from the University of Wisconsin, Zoey manages herd health, the milking team, human resource issues and office functions.
You have free articles remaining.
“Being a young female in a managing role, I hope to break down stereotypes and misconceptions of what a modern dairy farmer is today,” she said. “I think it is important for other young girls to have a female figure in this industry to look up to and to prove that they can do anything they set their minds to.”
BRETT ARNUSCH
Brett Arnusch, 23, of Marc Arnusch Farms, LLC, in Keenesburg, Colorado, was hired by his father’s operation as its first data comprehension manager. Marc Arnusch Farms is 3,000 acres of corn for grain and silage, alfalfa, seed wheat and barley, and wheat and barley for the craft brew and spirits industry.
“On our farm we collect millions of data points, but those points are somewhat useless until they come across my screen,” Brett said. “I dive into the data each acre on our farm produces to understand the dollars we are spending and earning.”
MIKE JACKSON
Mike Jackson, 36, of Jackson Farms/Jackson Seed Sales in Oskaloosa, Iowa, farms 2,000 acres of corn and soybeans.
Mike is a 6th generation farmer. In addition to row-crop production, he sells seed for Latham Hi-Tech seeds and Iowa Cover Crops.
“My passion and drive,” he said, “is to consistently experiment and continuously improve my farm and then to share my results, good or bad, with my fellow farmers. Dad says we’ve never made any mistakes, but there are many things we won’t do again.”
BRADEN GIBSON
Braden Gibson, 39, of Gibson Farms, in Dumas, Texas. Mike manages a family operation of 8,000 acres and more than 1,000 cow-calf pairs. Crops include cotton, corn, wheat and grass.
The farm, with operations on both sides of the Texas Panhandle, includes Nature’s Way Compost, a business founded by his parents Lee and Paul. Nature’s Way supplies compost to crop farmers in Texas and Oklahoma.
Videos featuring the award winners can be found at https://spotlights.dtnpf.com/abyfr/index.cfm
DTN specializes in subscription-based services for the analysis and delivery of real-time weather, agricultural, energy, and commodity market information. It also operates The Progressive Farmer magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.