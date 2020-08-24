Idaho dry-land wheat rebounds thanks to wet May, June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

^p^pPOCATELLO — Arbon Valley dry-land farmer Hans Hayden was initially pessimistic about this season’s wheat crop, having sustained heavy losses both to winter kill of fall wheat and hail damage during a cold spring.

^p“The winter wheat was planted late and it got beat up by the winter and snow. It looked horrible,” said Hayden, who farms in Power County. “Most of it was replanted with spring wheat, and then we had hail storms in April and (early) May, which is really weird.”

^pAmid grain harvest, Hayden and other Idaho dry-land grain farmers say their fortunes have improved greatly, however, thanks to heavy rains in May and June.

^pTimely moisture is critical for farmers who plant in Idaho’s desert environment without supplemental irrigation, and Hayden said his growing area received about 5 inches of rain in May alone.

^p“The winter wheat that survived looks good and is yielding really well,” Hayden said. “I’m very satisfied with the yield of both the spring and the winter wheat.”

^pCory Kress, who farms on dry land in Power and Oneida counties in the Rockland Valley’s southern end, said his fall and spring wheat yields have both made a surprising turnaround and are well above average.