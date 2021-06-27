Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry selects Clif Bar for its 2021 Environmental Excellence Award

and on a sunny day, the system generates up to 90% of the bakery’s electricity. The solar array includes an integrated pollinator habitat with native flowering plants under and around the solar panels Growing native plants in and around a solar farm or array helps improve soil and water quality and boosts agricultural production in the region.

The bakery also exemplifies best practices in zero waste and pollution prevention. In late 2020, the bakery achieved TRUE Zero Waste certification at the Platinum level as well as LEED Zero Waste by the US Green Building Council. This is the first TRUE Zero Waste certified facility in the state of Idaho and the first food manufacturing plant to receive LEED Zero Waste in the world. Since 2015, bakery employees have been actively engaged with and supported the local community and broader Magic Valley region, volunteering a combined total of 25,067 hours to clean local trails, plant trees after wildfires and support local shelters and food pantries.

Accepting the award on behalf of Clif Bar was Dale Ducommun, Vice President of Operations for Clif Bar & Company.