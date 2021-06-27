Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry selects Clif Bar for its 2021 Environmental Excellence Award

MCCALL — The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry has just presented Clif Bar Baking Company of Twin Falls with its 2021 Environmental Excellence Award during IACI’s 47th Public Policy Conference in McCall over the weekend.
First presented in 1997, the IACI Environmental Excellence Award provides recognition to businesses which, through innovative environmental leadership and accomplishment, have achieved outstanding results in environmental protection and enhancement. All businesses operating in Idaho are eligible for the award, including non-IACI members.
The Clif Bar project was selected by an independent review committee including Elizabeth Criner, Executive Director of Veritas Advisors LLP, who served as non-voting chair. Other selection committee members were John Chatburn, Administrator of the Governor’s Office of Energy Resources; Sam Eaton, Governor’s Director of Policy and Assistant Legal Counsel, Senator Jim Guthrie (District 28), Representative Laurie Lickley (District 25) and Mat Erpelding, Vice President of Government Affairs, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
The Awards Committee is guided in the selection process by the overall environmental management results exhibited by the nominee, including meeting all environmental regulations and going above and beyond in demonstrating enhancements and leadership in environmental sustainability.
The Clif Bar Baking Company of Twin Falls is receiving the award for the first time since the Award’s inception in 1997. The selection was based on the company’s innovative approach to sustainable design and operations including a commitment to clean energy, zero waste practices and supporting biodiversity and the local community.
“This recognition is especially meaningful as it reflects Clif Bar’s commitment to running a Five Aspirations business that prioritizes sustaining our people, planet and communities” says Dale Ducommun, VP Operations, Clif Bar & Company. “Our bakery in Twin Falls is an example of these aspirations in action made possible by the hard work and dedication of Clif Bar’s visionary founders and all of our employee owners.”
Built in 2016, the Clif Bar Baking Company of Twin Falls was designed with sustainability in mind and in early 2020 achieved the US Green Building Council’s LEED Gold designation. The 300,000-square-foot bakery features a number of biophilic design elements integrated into the bakery’s original design, including more than 200 windows, vaulted skylights, light-directing solar-tubes, indoor walls of recycled barnwood and natural stone, indoor plants and sliding doors that connect an auditorium to an outdoor events space.
In 2019, the bakery completed construction of a two-megawatt onsite solar array, the largest behind-the-meter array in the region. The system produces approximately 3 million kilowatt hours of electricity a year (enough to power 280 homes) and supplies 30% of the electricity needed for the bakery –
and on a sunny day, the system generates up to 90% of the bakery’s electricity. The solar array includes an integrated pollinator habitat with native flowering plants under and around the solar panels Growing native plants in and around a solar farm or array helps improve soil and water quality and boosts agricultural production in the region.
The bakery also exemplifies best practices in zero waste and pollution prevention. In late 2020, the bakery achieved TRUE Zero Waste certification at the Platinum level as well as LEED Zero Waste by the US Green Building Council. This is the first TRUE Zero Waste certified facility in the state of Idaho and the first food manufacturing plant to receive LEED Zero Waste in the world. Since 2015, bakery employees have been actively engaged with and supported the local community and broader Magic Valley region, volunteering a combined total of 25,067 hours to clean local trails, plant trees after wildfires and support local shelters and food pantries.
Accepting the award on behalf of Clif Bar was Dale Ducommun, Vice President of Operations for Clif Bar & Company.
Presented in front of over 90 of Idaho’s business leaders and several legislators and constitutional officers participating in the IACI conference, IACI Chairman Corey Surber of Saint Alphonsus Health System, praised the Clif Bar team, saying, “This year, our selection committee reviewed excellent organizations and their nominated environmental efforts. Clif Bar’s selection for this award is a testament to their company’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, and we are delighted to honor them for their efforts.”