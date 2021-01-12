Hundreds of Idaho food plant workers had COVID. Here’s when they might get the vaccine

“Getting vaccines to these facilities not only helps prevent a cluster of cases in an environment that may encourage the spread of COVID-19, but it also brings vaccine to a demographic in our region that has been hit hard by this disease,” Bodily said. “Our Latino and Hispanic residents fill a lot of the jobs in these facilities and have been hit disproportionately hard by this disease. The hope is that by vaccinating members of these families that are working in higher risk jobs, there is less chance the disease will hitch a ride home.”

That means the vaccine isn’t just working to protect the individual but, to some degree, their entire family, she said. It is still unknown whether the vaccines can prevent transmission, on top of protecting the vaccinated person from symptomatic infection.

At least 20% of Idahoans who have tested positive for coronavirus are Hispanic or Latino, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Latinos are just 13% of Idaho’s population. Although health district data shows Idaho Latinos are no longer testing positive at such disproportionate rates as earlier in the pandemic, they still make up a slightly higher percentage of coronavirus cases than the proportion of their population in Payette, Washington, Cassia, Gooding and Minidoka, Jerome and Lincoln counties.