How potatoes could help the high-tech industry

While those numbers may seem like bad news for Idaho potatoes and better news for corn, there’s a big caveat: “What drove the economics on the potato waste was transporting it to the petroleum refinery in Salt Lake City,” said Thompson, a distinguished staff engineer at INL. “If you could co-locate the refinery with the potato processing facility, the cost of transporting that liquid 200 miles would disappear.”

Likewise, petroleum refineries in the Midwest could co-locate with sources of corn stover.

“It’s great to create new technologies to recover the rare earth elements from waste, but there are all these other factors,” said Fujita. “If we can’t do economical collection of the materials, it doesn’t really matter.”

Another place to improve the economics is at the potato processing facility. “We did not consider any economic advantage there might be for the potato processing plant,” Reed said. “That might make our process even more economical. It reduces or eliminates the disposal costs for the potatoes and the catalysts.”