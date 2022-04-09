Here comes the water. Twin Falls canal officials open the gates.

TWIN FALLS — A 118-year tradition was a little quieter this year.

Twin Falls Canal Co. officials opted not to hold its annual ceremony marking the opening of the Twin Falls Canal system headgates.

Changes in the water delivery date and previously low attendance levels influenced the decision to open the headgates on April 1 without the typical presentation, said Twin Falls Canal Co. general manager Jay Barlogi.

The water filling the canal will “charge” the system in preparation for the late-April delivery date. Releasing all the water at once could damage the canal banks.

Water managers are preparing for a “challenging” irrigation season, Barlogi said.

“It’s going to be a rough year,” he said. “But there is no doubt in my mind we are going to make it through fine. We’ve done it before, we’ve had drought years before.”

The local canal system brings water to several thousand Magic Valley farmers, maintains 110 miles of canals and 1,000 miles of laterals and makes possible the irrigation of 202,000 acres of land.

Data from across the state shows just how rough things might get.

Currently, 67% of the state is experiencing “severe drought conditions” or worse, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The snow water equivalent, how much water is in the snowpack if it were melted, is 69% of the 29-year average, according to the National Water and Climate Center.

“It’s been kinda crazy,” Twin Falls Watermaster Troy Jones said.

The company hoped to delay the start of water deliveries to April 25. This would allow more time for reservoirs to fill, most of which entered 2022 with limited storage.

“You can almost look at the calendar from year to year and bank on when we’re going to flush and when we’re going to deliver,” Jones said. “Not this year.”

Mother Nature had other plans.

Several days of warmer weather combined with very wind conditions forced the company to change the water delivery date to April 18.

“A month ago the soil moisture was great,” Barlogi said. “But the wind just dries everything out and so that soil moisture begins to disappear.”

Reservoirs, aquifers, rivers and lakes are all feeling the pinch of drought.

There have been several exceptional lows on natural streams in south-central Idaho, said David Evetts, assistant director for hydrologic data with the United States Geologic Survey.

As of Friday, the Raft River in Cassia County is flowing at .50 cubic feet per second, putting it in less than the first percentile for normal flow. This means over the past 68 years, 99% of flows on April 8 were higher.

“It hasn’t gone dry but it’s very close,” Evetts said. “In my career, I’ve never seen that river go dry this time of year, usually in the spring things are starting to ramp up.”

Drought years don’t just affect the agricultural community.

“Ag is what keeps this area afloat. Ag is what keeps the whole state of Idaho afloat,” Barlogi said. “If those farmers aren’t doing well then those guys down at the car lots aren’t selling new pickups and those families aren’t eating out near as often.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0