Hempitecture picks Jerome

JEROME — A hemp-based building material company has selected Jerome as its new home.

Hempitecture Inc. has chosen to build the facility at Northbridge Junction industrial park, where Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 intersect in Jerome County.

The 21,632-square-foot facility will manufacture HempWool, a fiber thermal insulation for residential and commercial construction projects.

“We’re thrilled to be locating our nonwoven manufacturing facility in Jerome, Idaho,” Hempitecture founder & CEO Matthew Mead said.

Hempitecture raised $2.5 million on a crowdfunding website to help with building costs.

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell said the company creates an opportunity for farmers to diversify their crops with a plant that uses less water. The final product could also be used in construction products around the state and the Magic Valley.

Idaho was the only state where hemp was illegal, until recently. In April, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill to legalize the production, research and transportation of industrial hemp starting with the spring 2022 growing season.

