BOISE — The effort to legalize hemp in Idaho moved forward Tuesday.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee approved introducing a bill that would remove hemp from the schedule one substances list and effectively legalize transportation and production in the state.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, who introduced the bill, said it’s needed to conform with the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp federally.
“We want to open opportunities for our farmers and give them an alternative crop and let them do what’s best for their financial situation,” said Moon, R-Stanley.
