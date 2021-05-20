Hemp building materials manufacturing plant to be built in the Magic Valley

JEROME — Hempitecture, a Ketchum-based manufacturer of sustainable building materials, will build a plant in the Magic Valley, cofounder and CEO Matthew Mead announced Thursday.

The company turns industrial hemp into fiber batting that could potentially replace fiberglass insulation and other toxic building materials. Its products — HempWool and Hempcrete — are sustainably sourced from farmers who legally grow hemp.

Idaho farmers have been advocating for their ability to grow the plant — which contains less than 0.3% of THC, the compound that gives its cannabis cousin marijuana its high — since the 2018 federal farm bill legalized it, Mead told members of Business Plus on Thursday at the group's quarterly meeting at the Mountain View Barn.

Just last month, Idaho became the last state in the U.S. to legalize its production and transportation.

Idaho growers have a long way to catch up to other states' hemp production levels. But in the long run, Mead is confident the product will become a staple in the Magic Valley. Montana is the main source of Hempitecture's product, he said.

Hemp is naturally fire- and pest-resistant, he said.