Heating fuel among farm cost increases

Many farmers in the Corn Belt are justifiably concerned about the price of fertilizer in 2022. But that isn’t the only expense that may eat into the bottom line.

Heating bills are also rising, and there is little indication they will level out anytime soon.

“Propane prices are clearly going to be higher,” said Daryl Donjon, president and chief executive officer of Wayne-White Electric Cooperative in Fairfield, Illinois. “They’ve gone up dramatically. If we have a cold winter, we’re anticipating really high propane prices in January and February. But it’s all going to depend on supply and other factors.”

Wayne-White not only generates electricity to its members in southeastern Illinois. It also owns a propane company.

Nationwide, heating costs are expected to soar over the winter. In its Dec. 7 forecast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted the cost of heating homes will rise by 54% due to an anticipated cold season and an increase in fuel costs.

Pat Kientzy, who has a cattle and grain farm in Silex, Missouri, expects to be paying more for heat this winter. There is little he can do about it.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Our house is relatively new, and there are provisions for burning wood, so we’ll just have to deal with it.”

But higher heating bills may pale in comparison to dramatic increases in input costs.

“Fertilizer is my big concern,” Kientzy said.

EIA said in its December report that a mild fall helped keep natural gas prices down because of reduced demand. But the agency warns that a spike in demand in coming months could send prices soaring.

“Because of uncertainty around seasonal demand, we expect natural gas prices to remain volatile over the coming months, and winter temperatures will be a key driver of natural gas consumption and prices,” the report said.

The agency expects coal production to increase 9% this year and an additional 6% in 2022. But that is not likely to help with costs of electricity generation.

“Despite the increase in production, growth has not kept pace with rising domestic demand for steam coal in the electric power sector and export growth,” the agency said in the report. “As a result, coal inventories held by the electric power sector fall by an expected 38% in 2021 and a further 13% in 2022.”

Livestock operations may not be hit especially hard, though poultry producers could be forced to deal with higher energy costs in their facilities, said Teresa Steckler, a University of Illinois Extension livestock educator.

“Probably the biggest thing to worry about is water,” she said. “And you have some dairy farmers who have to have their parlors going. It doesn’t have to be 100 degrees in there, but you sure don’t want it 30 degrees when you’re trying to milk.”

Fruit and vegetable growers also have specific heating needs.

“Those with greenhouses or hydroponics could really be impacted,” said Raghella Scavuzzo, executive director of the Illinois Specialty Growers Association. “Then there are those who do cold storage with long-term crops like squash or potatoes. Any fluctuation in heating or electric costs will hit them. Also, those with high tunnels who use propane to heat them.”

The higher energy costs could result in consumers paying more for produce, especially that purchased at the local level.

“Prices are always a potential factor,” Scavuzzo said. “With most of the hydroponics you’d see slight increase this time of year anyway because demand is greater. But we’re seeing higher impact beyond electricity. Our members are paying more for supplies such as packaging and for transportation. It’s a difficult situation because you never know where you will end up.”

Donjon said the extent of heating cost increases will depend on several factors.

“It’s all related to storage of natural gas and supply and demand projections,” he said. “It’s impossible to say how much.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0