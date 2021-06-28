Heat wave will impact crops and animals

TWIN FALLS — As the Magic Valley prepares for potentially record setting heat this week, farmers, potato researchers and dairy scientists are all voicing concerns.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings locally from Monday through Thursday.

Heat impact on gardening

Kasi Kippes is worried about how the heatwave will impact her flower business. Kipes owns and operates Hen House Flower Farm in Buhl.

She has had a garden for a long time and started selling her flowers eight years ago. She said she has never seen this type of heat in June before.

“I knew it was going to be rough because we did not get the snow or rain, and it was super windy, but this is bad,” Kipes said.

For the first time, her dahlias bloomed before her zinnias and cosmos. Dahlias are native to Mexico and normally bloom later in the summer when temperatures increase.

Kippes wakes up at 6 a.m, grabs coffee, and heads directly outside to get any flower-related chores done before the heat of the day.