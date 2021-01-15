Guess what Chobani's making now (Hint: It's not yogurt)

The 32-ounce coffees will come in Tetra Top containers, which are sort of a cross between a milk carton and a standard bottle. They’ll be sold for a suggested retail price of $4.49 or two for $7.

The last year has been a good one for Chobani. In addition to launching a handful of new products and seeing success with some of its non-yogurt offerings — the new oat milks have been selling especially well — the company grew 12%, according to Nielsen data.