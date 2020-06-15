Grain exports rising

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain prices firmed last week on expectations of increasing sales to foreign buyers. The United States is one of the world’s largest producers and consumers of corn, soybeans, and wheat, but prices are still heavily dependent on foreign countries consuming U.S. production.

As global trade increases in the wake of the coronavirus, sales are picking up, especially to China. This helped boost corn and soybean prices this week, with both trading near two-month highs.

Even as sales rise, the U.S. is likely going to be awash in grain at harvest this year, as crops are looking healthy thus far. In the coming weeks, prices will be driven by the weather, as June and July weather can make or break the crops. As of Friday morning, December corn traded for $3.43 per bushel, and November soybeans fetched $8.78 per bushel.

Stocks sickened by COVID concerns

The three most active stock market indexes (the Dow, NASDAQ, and the S&P 500) continued their upward rally last week until Thursday morning, at which point they began an extraordinary one-day tumble giving up half their massive climb which began in mid-May.