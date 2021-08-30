Gov. Little declares 2020-2030 The Decade of Ag in Idaho

USFRA CEO Erin Fitzgerald said the decade of agriculture requires unprecedented commitment.

“It is a clarion call to figure out how we can nourish our neighbors and do so with less resources to invest in the sector and mobilize climate-smart solutions,” she said. “We have done this before, when we have invested in agriculture after the Civil War, after the Dust Bowl, and after World War II. We unleashed unprecedented economic growth through agriculture. The world is looking for solutions, and what they’re asking for is a decade of action.”

Gov. Little said the state is already engaged in many sustainable practices and investing in much-needed research to inform the future.

“Change is inevitable; adaptation and survival are optional,” he said.

“The people that are still in agriculture in this state all did that.

They adapted to change. There’s not a family farm or ranch or food-processing facility that hasn’t done incredible work, whether it’s through their own innovation, whether it’s research from one our great research institutions, or whether it’s from just plain old common sense about what they needed to do to survive.”

The governor said farmers and ranchers just need to have the right signals.