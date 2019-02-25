GOODING — The Gooding Soil Conservation District and the University of Idaho Extension in Gooding County announced they were awarded an urban agriculture conservation grant from the National Association of Conservation Districts and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“This grant will allow the district to create learning opportunities in our community garden that will support local food needs and community education on urban and agricultural conservation practices. Our community will learn and benefit from their hands-on involvement in growing a variety of garden vegetables. We will have plots available for residents. We will also have several plots managed by volunteers to grow produce for in-need community members and organizations. The garden will feature several conservation practice demos including: pollinator habitat, low demand and xeriscape gardening, water run-off collection and infiltration, cover crops, composting and more. This is truly an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives. Thank you so much NACD for choosing the Gooding SCD to represent your goals,” Kay Hults, chairman of the board, said in a statement.
The GSCD was one of 20 conservation districts across 14 states to receive funding which is meant to provide technical assistance for agricultural conservation in developed or predominantly developing areas.
To read the GSCD’s project description, go to nacdnet.org/about-nacd/what-we-do/urban-and-community/2019-urban-agriculture-conservation-grant-recipients.
