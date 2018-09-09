BOISE — The Idaho Cattle Foundation is seeking applications for public and/or higher education programs that advance the state’s livestock industry.
Through an application process available at idahocattlefoundation.org" target="_blank">idahocattlefoundation.org, the foundation will recommend funding to the Idaho State Board of Education for livestock education programs. The deadline is at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
The ICF has recommended that unclaimed livestock funds, transferred into the Idaho State Board of Education’s miscellaneous revenue fund, be granted for this purpose. Past funds have helped agricultural education and research projects under the care of University of Idaho and Mackay High School’s Agricultural Education Department.
ICF is a charitable organization established by the Idaho Cattle Association to provide an Idaho beef industry presence in education and science; it is the state’s official organization tasked with recommending unclaimed livestock proceeds.
For more information, call 208-343-1615 or go to idahocattlefoundation.org.
