HANSEN — Brian Olmstead walks along the dry bed of the High Line Canal, 15 feet below the tops of its banks. A few weeks ago, the bottom of this canal was covered in whitish gravel, but today Olmstead’s steps leave faint footprints on a layer of rugged, black plastic, strewn here and there with baseball-sized rocks.
Olmstead, the Twin Falls Canal Co.’s general manager, has been in the canal business for decades. But he’s never been part of a canal-lining project — this is the canal company’s first in a century.
With water becoming more valuable throughout the West, the up-front cost of lining the High Line Canal, which starts a bit south of Hansen, just past the Rock Creek General Store, makes long-term financial sense.
“We could never afford to line it before,” Olmstead said.
The canal company has to pay only half of the $450,000 project cost. The Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency charged with water resource management in western states, is paying for the other half through a grant.
Why line the High Line?
Most of the Twin Falls Canal Co.’s canals sit atop silt, loam or lava rock. But the ground south of Hansen is gravelly, which means a greater percentage of the canal’s water seeps out into adjacent lands.
All of the canal company’s canals leak, but there’s a 3-mile section of the High Line Canal that leaks more than the others.
“This is the leakiest stretch of our canal and it has been for 100 years,” Olmstead said. “You can’t afford to leak as much as you used to, because water’s more valuable.”
Over the 3-mile trouble stretch, the canal loses about 100 cubic feet per second, or 200 acre-feet per day. One hundred cubic feet per second lost to leakage is a lot in a 1,500 cfs canal.
“It’s not sustainable to be wasting that much water,” Olmstead said.
Farmers sued the Twin Falls Canal Co. back in the early 1900s because seepage and shallow water tables effectively flooded their crops and made their land useless. The canal company had to pay farmers for their losses, and also set up drainage systems.
In 1919, the canal company tried to line a half-mile of the High Line Canal with concrete. That didn’t really work.
“It was way too expensive,” Olmstead said. “We’ve never tried it again.”
Until now.
The new three-quarters mile section with lining won’t leak a drop of water, saving the canal company and its shareholders (farmers) 25 cfs, or 50 acre-feet, daily. Over the course of a season that’s roughly 8,000 acre-feet of water saved. Olmstead said the liner pays for itself every season.
Kurt Mason owns farmland near the section being lined. He said he’s had to deal with wet, muddy fields at times because of the seepage.
“(The water) just comes up out of the ground,” Mason said. That can cause mud, which makes it hard to move pivots, so he expects the lining will benefit him.
Brent Funk also owns farmland next to the newly lined portion of the canal. Funk said his land hasn’t been excessively wet and he thinks for him personally there will be pros and cons to lining the section of the canal. Overall, though, he noted the lining will benefit all of the Twin Falls Canal Co.’s shareholders.
How do you line a canal?
The Twin Falls Canal Co. lined the High Line Canal with black polyethylene plastic, about as thick as a thin piece of cardboard. Each sheet is fused — effectively melted — together. After the lining was placed, the canal company is covering the three-quarters mile with 20,000 cubic yards of dirt and gravel. The average 10-wheeled dump truck holds 10 cubic yards.
Ultraviolet radiation and repetitive freezing and thawing can shorten the lifespan of the liner, but covering it with a layer of gravel and dirt helps it last a half-century. During the first couple of years, some of the dirt and gravel washes down the canal, but, after two years, the dirt and gravel settle in, pretty much for good. The water in the canal moves very slowly.
Laying down and welding together the polyethylene took five days. Covering it with gravel will take three weeks.
Olmstead said that nearly the entire Twin Falls Canal Co. crew is working on the project. That means eight backhoes, eight dump trucks, a loader, 15 crew members and more canal company resources have been working since the beginning of November to finish the project.
Having the canal company crew handle the work, instead of hiring an outside construction crew, leads to a lot of savings, Olmstead said. The canal workers and equipment would be busy anyway, so there really isn’t a cost passed on to shareholders.
It’s also helpful to have canal expertise for a project like this because the project has to be completed in a brief window. It’s tough to line a canal in the snow or when the ground is frozen, and the spring can be too wet. During the growing season, the canal is full of water, so November is really the only good time for the project.
Time constraints are also why the company is lining only three-quarters mile of canal right now. Olmstead said it’s not as if all of the canal company’s canals will be lined, but he does anticipate lining more miles in the future.
“Water has gotten a lot more valuable and a lot more scarce over the last, say, 40 years,” he said. “You have to make what you’ve got suffice.”
