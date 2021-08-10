Food innovation center becoming a reality

TWIN FALLS — Plans to build a hub to support food innovators and entrepreneurs are moving forward.

A feasibility study has narrowed down the potential locations for a food innovation center in the Magic Valley. Initial programming will launch in the fall of 2021.

Region IV Economic Development commissioned the months-long study led by an independent research team. They concluded that downtown Twin Falls would be the best location for the facility and listed two potential sites, 164 Third Ave. S. and 139 Third Ave. S.

The facility will focus on food and agricultural entrepreneurship featuring specialized equipment and conference spaces. There will be a dairy processing center, a commercial kitchen, cold and dry storage and a maker space according to a press release.

Southern Idaho Economic Development, Region IV Development, Dairy West, University of Idaho, College of Southern Idaho and Chobani are working together on the project. The feasibility study was made possible through funding from Chobani and Dairy West.

